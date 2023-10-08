Sialkot’s Mohsin hits ton in drawn Hanif Trophy match

LAHORE: The fifth round match of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2023-24, between Sialkot and Islamabad ended in a draw at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium as Quetta, Abbottabad and Karachi Blues registered victories on Friday.

Sialkot, starting their second batting attempt with a deficit of 270 runs, showcased notable performances.

Mohsin Riaz remained unbeaten with a century, scoring 103 runs off 185 balls with 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. Mohammad Waleed also contributed significantly with an unbeaten 72 runs off 126 balls, including 8 boundaries. Additionally, Fahad Jamil scored 48 runs off 133 balls.

Sialkot’s innings reached a total of 298 runs for the loss of five wickets in 96 overs. Umair Afridi took two wickets for Islamabad, while Haris Hassan, Syed Khizer Shah, and Mohammad Arsal Sheikh secured one wicket each. Despite their efforts, the match concluded in a draw at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.