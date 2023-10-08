England cannot treat Stokes as a ‘messiah’, says Wood

AHMEDABAD: England must avoid regarding Ben Stokes as a “messiah” or a “Superman” if the champions are to get their World Cup campaign back on track, according to teammate Mark Wood.
England’s title defence got off to a woeful start when they suffered a nine-wicket defeat by New Zealand in Thursday’s opening match of the tournament -- a game Stokes missed with a hip injury.
Test captain Stokes is known for his ability across all three main formats to rescue England from difficult positions, notably during the team’s dramatic World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord’s.
But fast bowler Wood said other members of the team had to “stand up”.
“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him,” Wood told the BBC. “He’s not Superman. It’s not all just about the messiah Stokesy coming back and him doing everything.
