Markram stars as record-setting SA tame SL

NEW DELHI: South Africa after putting up a record-breaking total batting first, bowled out Sri Lanka for 326 with equal contributions from all the bowlers to kick-off their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign in rolicking manner here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. While chasing, the Proteas pacers were on the money from the word go, as Marco Jansen removed the Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka for zero with just three runs on the board.

However, Kusal Mendis did his best to take on the opponent bowlers with a well made 76 from 42 balls, but was removed by paceman Kagiso Rabada. Apart from Mendis, Charith Asalanka (79) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (68) also played well with some aggressive shots, but was not enough to help their team swim against the tide.

It should be noted that the Proteas rewrote the record books on Saturday as they posted the highest ever World Cup total of 428 while Aiden Markram clubbed the fastest tournament century in just 49 balls in a 102-run victory over Sri Lanka.

The Proteas bettered the previous World Cup high of 417 made by Australia against Afghanistan at Perth in 2015.

Their 428-5 was also the ninth highest total in all one-day internationals.

Markram, who went on to make 106, beat the previous record for fastest World Cup century which was claimed by Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien off 50 balls against England at Bengaluru in 2011.

His first 50 on Saturday came from 34 balls while he needed only 15 more deliveries to add the next 50.

Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Quinton de Kock (100) also hit centuries in the first World Cup match to feature three tons in the same innings.

Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and skipper Dasun Shanaka all then hit half-centuries but Sri Lanka’s reply was always going to be damage limitation.

“It was a perfect day for us with the bat. We had to work hard up front up against the swinging ball and then well into the middle overs,” said Van der Dussen.

“Aiden Markram when he plays like that is incredible to watch.”

For Sri Lanka, the figures made for grim reading with two of their bowlers — Matheesha Pathirana (1-95) and Kasun Rajitha (1-90) — conceding more than 180 runs from 20 overs.

It was a remarkable display of big-hitting by a South African side who were skittled out for just 99 the last time they played at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium in October 2022.

De Kock, who is playing in his final international tournament, hit his 18th ODI century off 83 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

De Kock put on 204 runs for the second wicket with Van der Dussen before being dismissed off the next ball he faced after reaching 100, top edging a delivery from Pathirana to Dhananjaya de Silva at mid-on. Van der Dussen soon reached his fifth century in the format off 103 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won the toss

South Africa innings

De Kock †c de Silva b Pathirana 100

Bavuma (c)lbw b Madushanka 8

Dussen c Sadeera b Wellalage 108

Markram c Rajitha b Madushanka 106

Klaasen c Shanaka b Rajitha 32

Miller not out 39

Jansen not out 12

Extras: (lb 1, nb 1, w 21) 23

Total (5 wickets, 50 overs) 428

Did not bat: Coetzee, Maharaj, Rabada, Ngidi

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-214, 3-264, 4-342, 5-383

Bowling: Rajitha 10-1-90-1, Madushanka 10-0-86-2, Shanaka 6-0-36-0, Dhananjaya 4-0-39-0, Pathirana 10-0-95-1, Wellalage 10-0-81-1

Sri Lanka innings

Nissanka b Jansen 0

Perera b Jansen 7

Mendis †c Klaasen b Rabada 76

Sadeera c Jansen b Coetzee 23

Asalanka c (Hendricks) b Ngidi 79

Dhananjaya c Phehlukwayo b Maharaj. 11

Shanaka (c) b Maharaj 68

Wellalage c Klaasen b Coetzee 0

Rajitha c Markram b Coetzee 33

Pathirana b Rabada 5

Madushanka not out 4

Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w 14) 20

Total: (all out 44.5 overs) 326

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-67, 3-109, 4-111, 5-150, 6-232, 7-233, 8-291, 9-322, 10-326

Bowling: Ngidi 8-1-49-1, Jansen 10-0-92-2, Rabada 7.5-0-50-2, Maharaj 10-0-62-2, Coetzee 9-0-68-3

Result: South Africa won by 102 runs

Player of the match: Aiden Markram

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Sharfuddoula