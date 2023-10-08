Pakistan’s Asiad journey ends on disappointing note

LAHORE: Pakistan's journey in the 19th Asian Games folded on a pathetic note on Saturday with just one silver and two bronze medals after another disappointing day for national wrestlers, as well as the karateka and a weightlifter in Hangzhou.

Pakistan took silver in men’s squash team event while the bronze came in the men’s kabaddi and shooting where shooter Kishmala Talat created history by becoming the first national shooter to lift a bronze in the country’s Asian Games’ history when she did so in the 10m air pistol event earlier on in the Games.

Karate: Pakistan finished their karate journey in the 19th Asian Games without a medal when their last hope Sabira Gul also lost her -55 kilogramme round of 16 fight.

Sabira went down to Vicheka Sok Lim of Cambodia 5-1 to face an exit.

Pakistan had fielded four fighters in the event which also included Mohammad Awais, Hamayun and Fakhrunnisa.

Wrestling: It was another frustrating day for Pakistan in wrestling as its remaining three wrestlers Inayatullah, Zaman Anwar and Haider Ali Butt also failed to impress.

In the 74kg pre-quarter-finals Inayatullah was whipped by Feng Lu of China 11-0 and got eliminated.

In the 125kg repechage round 1 Rustam-e-Pakistan Zaman Anwar lost to China's Buheerdun 3-2. He then was downed by 22-year old former world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Amir Hossein Zare of Iran 10-0 in the pre-quarter-finals.

In the 86 kilogramme pre-quarter-finals Pakistan's Haider Ali was conquered by Olympian Javrail Shapiev of Uzbekistan 11-0.

Weightlifting: In weightlifting’s super heavyweight (109+) Group A Pakistan’s Mohammad Abdullah Butt finished sixth among nine weightlifters with a total of 335kg. He lifted 145kg in snatch and 190kg in clean and jerk.

Bahrain’s Gor Minasyan with 457kg got gold and produced a new Games record.

He lifted a record 212kg in snatch and then managed a record 245kg in clean and jerk to claim gold.

Iran’s Ali Davoudi took silver, totalling 426kg which included 145kg in snatch and 190kg in clean and jerk.

Uzbekistan’s Rustam Djangabaev finished with a bronze after lifting weight 423kg which included 190kg in snatch and 233kg in clean and jerk.

Usman Amjad Rathore and Furqan Anwar have already competed in their Group B, meaning Pakistan's weightlifting journey ended without any notable achievement.