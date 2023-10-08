Rizwan showers praise on impressive Saud

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Rizwan has hailed Saud Shakil, rating him as a star in the making, more due to his hard work and an uncanny game understanding.

In post-match video comments, both Rizwan and Saud highlighted salient features of their match-winning 120 runs for the fourth-wicket stand against the Netherlands on Friday.

“I am really impressed by Saud’s game awareness and the way he handled the pressure. If he continues to work hard the way he has been doing in the recent past, Saud has all the potential to become a future megastar.”

Rizwan said that it was never easy to land at the crease with three down for less than 40 runs on the board. “Saud played his normal game right from the start and made sure that he played the right shots at the right time, knowing well where the fielder is. It is never easy to control the game right from the start. Since I was at the other end, I knew well how calm he was. Saud has worked hard to reach here and more hard work will help him become a star of the future. I am glad that he earned the Man of the Match award which he thoroughly deserves.”

On his role in that particular stand that fetched Pakistan two points at the outset of the World Cup, Rizwan said it was more or less a challenging task since Pakistan lost some quick wickets. “We took the pressure back to Dutch bowlers and kept on playing aggressive cricket. I am glad our efforts helped the team post a good total.”

Rizwan defended top-order's repeated failures, saying that it was the top-order that was getting runs previously, but now the middle-order is getting runs.

“It happens sometimes. But everyone should be glad to see middle and lower-order now getting runs. Hopefully, you would see runs from the top order in matches to come.”

Saud narrating his experience against the Dutch team, said that it was also encouraging to start a big event with a win. “I have learned a lot from Rizwan Bahi. He is a true believer. He always guides and helps his juniors. It was wonderful to bat alongside such a senior pro.”

Saud said he was a bit nervous to start with but once settled down going became easy. “No denying the fact that coming at the crease at the loss of three wickets always puts you under pressure. I was a bit nervous but once I started getting runs, going was easier.”

Saud hoped to continue in the same vein in matches to come. “My efforts will be to continue making contributions to the team’s success, the way I did in the match against Holland. I am also thankful to Rizwan Bhai for helping me play a good knock.”