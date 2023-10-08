Four previous Israel-Gaza wars in 15 years

Backgrounder

PARIS: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is “at war” with the Palestinian movement Hamas, which fired rockets and infiltrated Israel from Gaza Saturday and also engaged soldiers on the ground.

Israel has already fought four wars with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since its forces and settlers withdrew from the coastal territory in 2005 -- in 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2021.

Here are the key flare-ups:

- 2008: ‘Cast Lead’ - On December 27, 2008, Israel launches a campaign of air strikes against militants in Gaza, dubbed Operation Cast Lead, to stop Palestinian rocket fire into Israel.

It later also deploys ground forces.

By the time a ceasefire is announced on January 18, 1,400 Palestinians and 13 Israelis have been killed.

- 2012: ‘Pillar of Defence’ - On November 14, 2012, Israel launches Operation Pillar of Defence with a missile strike that kills top Hamas commander Ahmed Jaabari.

In the ensuing eight-day conflict, 177 Palestinians and six Israelis are killed.

Gaza militants fire more than 1,000 rockets into Israel, hundreds of which are intercepted by the “Iron Dome” missile defence system.

- 2014: ‘Protective Edge’ - On July 8, 2014, Israel launches Operation Protective Edge, again with the stated goal of stopping Palestinian rocket fire and destroying tunnels used by militants to infiltrate Israel.

It pounds the enclave from the air and the sea.

The seven-week conflict kills 2,251 Palestinians and 74 Israelis, including 68 soldiers.

- May 2021: 11-day war - Israel responds to a barrage of Hamas rocket fire with an 11-day campaign of air and artillery strikes that kill at least 248 people in Gaza, including 66 children.

Thirteen are killed on the Israeli side, including one soldier.

Hamas had launched the rockets after clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem that left hundreds of Palestinians injured.

- May 2023: clashes with Islamic Jihad - Five days of fighting between Israel and Gaza’s other militant group, Islamic Jihad, leave 33 dead in Gaza and two in Israel -- a Palestinian labourer from Gaza and an elderly Israeli.

Israeli strikes kill at least six top figures from Islamic Jihad, which is considered a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union.

At least six children and multiple civilians are also among the dead in Gaza before a ceasefire is negotiated by Egypt.