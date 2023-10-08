Madagascar police fire tear gas on opposition march

ANTANANARIVO: Security forces in Madagascar fired tear gas to disperse a rally called by opposition parties on Saturday ahead of elections next month, injuring former president Marc Ravalomanana, according to an AFP correspondent at the scene.

Several candidates hoping to defeat the incumbent President Andry Rajoelina had called the peaceful march in Antananarivo against what they call an “institutional coup” to keep him in power.

A previous march in the capital on Monday had also seen security forces fire tear gas against the demonstrators.