50,000 flee as fighting resumes in DR Congo

GOMA, DR Congo: Rival armed groups have clashed in DR Congo’s east killing five civilians and forcing more than 50,000 to flee, the United Nations said Saturday, after a six-month lull in fighting. Clashes have erupted between local armed groups and the M23 rebel movement in North Kivu province, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). “The resurgence of violent clashes since October 1 raises concern about a fresh deterioration in the humanitarian situation,” OCHA said.