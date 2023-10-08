PIA’s woes

As of December 31, 2022, PIA’s debt and liabilities stood at Rs743 billion – five times more than the total value of its assets as per the aviation ministry. Before the PIA goes into further losses, the employees should be given one year in which to fix the financial state of the airline. If after one year the financial viability of the airline is not good, it should be sold off. Why should the 23 million out-of-school children sacrifice their futures to subsidize a failing airline?

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad