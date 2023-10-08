PIA’s woes

As of December 31, 2022, PIA’s debt and liabilities stood at Rs743 billion – five times more than the total value of its assets as per the aviation ministry. Before the PIA goes into further losses, the employees should be given one year in which to fix the financial state of the airline. If after one year the financial viability of the airline is not good, it should be sold off. Why should the 23 million out-of-school children sacrifice their futures to subsidize a failing airline?
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
There has been an alarming rise in Coronary Heart Disease among young adults. Several risk factors contribute to this...
Pakistani students studying medicine abroad spend at least $70 million every year to finance their studies, seemingly...
This letter refers to the news report ‘MoFA in quandary over protocol demand for judge’s son’ . The report makes...
Four Pakistani state-owned petroleum companies signed an MOU with Saudi Aramco to build an oil refinery in the port...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Another proposal to split up PIA under study’ . The idea discussed in the...
Our education system has failed to deliver social mobility and socioeconomic development. How long will the teachers...