Healthy hearts

There has been an alarming rise in Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) among young adults. Several risk factors contribute to this occurrence including an unhealthy lifestyle, a poor diet, lack of physical activities, and excessive stress. Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can also increase the risk.
Prevention of CHD in young adults involves adopting a healthy lifestyle and stress management. Regular check-ups and early detection of risk factors can also aid in prevention. My advice to the young people is to prioritize their cardiovascular health from an early age.
Air Cdre (r) M Khalid Kamal
Islamabad
