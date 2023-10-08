Expensive degrees

Pakistani students studying medicine abroad spend at least $70 million every year to finance their studies, seemingly putting a significant strain on the country’s foreign exchange reserves, according to Federal Minister National Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan. Jan made the remarks during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on NHS on Thursday. Jan also suggested that students who do not get admission in Pakistan’s medical and dental colleges join other fields instead of opting for foreign institutions to get their medical degrees.

The minister’s remarks come at a time when Pakistan is facing a severe economic crisis, with dwindling foreign exchange reserves and rising inflation. The high cost of medical education in Pakistan is one of the main reasons why many students opt to study abroad. However, the government’s limited capacity to absorb foreign graduate doctors is also a major issue. The government needs to take steps to address both of these issues in order to reduce the strain on the country’s foreign exchange reserves and ensure that all qualified medical graduates have the opportunity to serve their country.

Khazir Klasra

Islamabad