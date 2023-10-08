Education reform

Our education system has failed to deliver social mobility and socioeconomic development. How long will the teachers of the 20th century teach the kids of the 21st century, the syllabus of the 19th century with the pedagogy of the 18th century?
We must improve our education system and learn from the countries that have the best education systems.
Tasleem Naz Abro
Islamabad
