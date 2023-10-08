Greenhouse gases are a major contributor to climate change, which has far-reaching consequences for our environment, our health, and our economy. It is clear that action must be taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change. Governments and businesses around the world are already taking steps to transition to cleaner energy sources, such as wind and solar power, and to implement policies to reduce emissions.
Individuals can also play a role in saving the planet by driving less, using energy-efficient appliances, and reducing meat consumption. All these steps can have a positive impact on the environment. We must act now to address the effects of greenhouse gases on our planet. The consequences of inaction are too grave to ignore.
Malika Yaseen
Karachi
As of December 31, 2022, PIA’s debt and liabilities stood at Rs743 billion – five times more than the total value...
There has been an alarming rise in Coronary Heart Disease among young adults. Several risk factors contribute to this...
Pakistani students studying medicine abroad spend at least $70 million every year to finance their studies, seemingly...
This letter refers to the news report ‘MoFA in quandary over protocol demand for judge’s son’ . The report makes...
Four Pakistani state-owned petroleum companies signed an MOU with Saudi Aramco to build an oil refinery in the port...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Another proposal to split up PIA under study’ . The idea discussed in the...