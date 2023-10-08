Greenhouse gases are a major contributor to climate change, which has far-reaching consequences for our environment, our health, and our economy. It is clear that action must be taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change. Governments and businesses around the world are already taking steps to transition to cleaner energy sources, such as wind and solar power, and to implement policies to reduce emissions.

Individuals can also play a role in saving the planet by driving less, using energy-efficient appliances, and reducing meat consumption. All these steps can have a positive impact on the environment. We must act now to address the effects of greenhouse gases on our planet. The consequences of inaction are too grave to ignore.

Malika Yaseen

Karachi