Managing disasters

October 8 will mark the 18th anniversary of the 2005 Kashmir earthquake. The disaster affected Afghanistan and India as well, but a majority of the estimated 75000 killed belonged to Azad Kashmir. The trauma this disaster caused can still be felt today after predictions by a Dutch research organization last week that a powerful tremor might be about to impact Pakistan sent many on social media into a panic, even though scientists say earthquakes cannot be predicted in this way. The 2005 disaster permanently transformed the country, leading to the promulgation of the National Disaster Management Ordinance and the beginnings of the disaster management infrastructure that we know today. That the country persisted for so long without such a framework in the first place is quite shocking. But then again, it is a pattern in Pakistan to only do things after scores have suffered for not doing them sooner. It is also a pattern for the institutions meant to serve and protect the people to let them down. Nearly two decades on from the disaster, many of the tragedy’s survivors are still struggling to rebuild their lives. In Balakot, the town that bore the brunt of the earthquake’s damage, survivors are still living in makeshift shelters waiting to be resettled into the new homes that were promised to them.

The survivors of the 2005 earthquake are not the only ones to have their lives destroyed by a natural disaster and then find themselves abandoned by their government. Over a year on from last year’s catastrophic flooding, eight million people, around half of them children, continue to live without access to safe drinking water. The 17-year-long gap between the earthquake and last year’s flood disasters and the similar fate of their survivors shows that our disaster management authorities remain stuck at square one when it comes to rehabilitating and resettling people in the aftermath of large-scale natural disasters. Nor can it be safely said that capabilities to handle small-scale disasters have improved. In January of last year, 22 tourists died in Murree after getting stuck in a traffic jam due to heavy snowfall. The Lahore High Court subsequently found that the PDMA and Meteorological Department had failed to properly alert the concerned departments about the forecast of heavy snowfall in the area and that the Punjab Highway Department failed to clear the roads of snow. Almost two decades after its establishment, it appears our disaster management infrastructure cannot save people even when it knows that they are in danger, a luxury we do not have when it comes to earthquakes. It is then not surprising that unscientific predictions on social media have the potential to trigger widespread alarm in Pakistan. Without authorities that can be trusted to help the people when it comes to natural disasters, paranoia and fear are only logical.