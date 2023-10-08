Test of courage

LAHORE: It is an irony that some long standing issues of the economy are being settled by those who do not have the mandate to do so. But what is intriguing is that it is bringing improvement in the economic fundamentals.

The rupee is stable and the central bank feels no pressure in increasing the policy rate despite runaway inflation. Earlier it was forced to increase its policy rates because the Pakistani currency was depreciating fast.

The central bank knows that after a time lag, inflation would start declining. The decision of stopping illegal outflows should have been taken by the elected government.

In fact, the immediate past finance minister once blamed smuggling of dollars to Afghanistan as one cause of rupee depreciation. But he lacked the courage or muscle to take action against the culprits. Politicians are always afraid of the fallout of right but tough decisions. Heavens did not fall when the caretaker government with the assistance of powers that matter took the needed action. The result is that the rupee is going up and up.

However, the benefits of this appreciation have yet not been seen by the public at large. Rupee appreciation decreases our foreign debt liabilities in rupee terms.

Every one rupee appreciation in rupee value decreases the foreign debt liability, reducing our foreign debt liability in rupee terms by Rs125 billion (foreign debt is $125 billion). The depreciation of dollar against rupee by Rs23 means foreign debt liability in rupee terms has declined by Rs2,875 billion, which would reduce the debt servicing amount as well.

Imports are getting cheaper and soon the rates of many commodities would come down. Private sector with vested interest takes time to pass on these benefits. But signs of decline are visible as edible oil prices have come down slightly.

The increase in car prices has stopped and decline is on the cards. The benefit of rupee appreciation has been passed on in petrol prices and more is expected next week.

The duty on Afghan goods imported under Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) was long due. The duty would be returned when the Afghan government proves that goods have been consumed in Afghanistan.

No government dared to do so. Another decision of banning the imports under ATT of items not consumed in Afghanistan must have been taken years back. This will check the smuggling of items like black tea, TV sets, fridges and other electronics.

Yet another resolve of sending all illegal Afghan nationals back was pending for over a decade. These nationals were responsible for the direct smuggling of goods through Dubai and other places.

They had the muscle and any action against them was accompanied with terror activities within Pakistan. For the first time, these nationals are being traced and sent back to Afghanistan on a daily basis.

The action against power and gas thieves was long overdue. No political government dared to take meaningful action against the culprits. This time around, thousands of power thieves have been nabbed, though larger thieves are still at large. A fear has been created and if pursued with more vigour, we may be able to eliminate this menace.

But this is a temporary arrangement, soon the elected governments would take over from caretakers. If the politicians failed to live up to the expectation and refrained from taking fair but difficult decisions, a message would go to the electorate that they are not capable of protecting our national interest.