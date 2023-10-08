Govt expects bumper cotton harvest of 12m bales

LAHORE Pakistan expects to harvest a near record cotton crop of 12 million bales this year, which will boost its textile exports and save foreign exchange, caretaker minister for Industries and Commerce Gohar Ejaz said on Saturday.

The cotton output in Punjab, the main cotton-growing province, is projected to reach 8 million bales this year, up from 3.3 million bales last year, Ejaz said at a press conference in Lahore to mark the World Cotton Day. Sindh is expected to harvet 4 million bales this season.

“This means that we will save $3 billion in foreign exchange in purchase of raw cotton,” the minister said.

Ejaz said the cotton arrivals crossing the five million bales mark on October 1, 2023. The province of Punjab had produced 3.3 million bales besides 1.6 million bales in the province of Sindh.

“This is a momentous achievement for Pakistan... “This remarkable growth showcases the dedication and hard work of our farmers and the resilience of our cotton industry.”

Ejaz, who is also the patron-in-chief of All Pakistan Textile Mills Limited (APTMA), said the cotton production plunged from 14 million bales in 2013 to 5 million bales in 2023. Cotton production in Punjab declined from 10 million bales to 3.3 million bales last year.

The caretaker minister, while lauding the measures taken by the Punjab government, said Pakistan is back among the top five cotton producers in the world after a lapse of eleven years.

He said the textile sector, which accounts for about 60 percent of the country's exports, is expected to achieve a record $25 billion in exports this year, up from $16 billion last year.

“I will ensure that the issues of the textile sector including gas and electricity rates are resolved,” he said. “We need to enhance our exports from textiles and other sectors. I want my nation to stand on its own feet.”

According to data from All Pakistan Textile Mills Limited, textile exports in the first nine months of the calendar year 2023 decreased by 18 percent to $11.9 billion, down from $14.53 billion in the same period of 2022.

Ejaz said efforts are being made to ensure affordability as well as availability of regionally competitive tariff for the textile industry in Punjab. Either the cross subsidy would bring to an end for the industry or dedicated power supply from a power plant in Punjab would be ensured ahead, he added.

The minister said the Punjab government should take care of cotton research institutes in Sakrand and Multan, and All Pakistan Textile Mills Limited is willing to provide funds worth Rs100 million to these institutes for research purposes.