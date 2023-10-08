Allotment of official residences: IHC issues detailed decision

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday declared subject to vacancy allotment letter illegal in connection with official residence in Islamabad.

Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC issued detailed decision regarding the dismissal of petition against cancellation of allotment of contract employee Sumera Siddiqui.

The court maintained that all the allotment letters of subject to vacancy will be considered revoked. The attorney general (AG) and the housing ministry accepted that there is no room for it in the rules, while federal government has been violating accommodation rules in the allotment of official residences.

The court, while directing the secretary housing to prepare data of federal government employees included in general waiting list related to allotment of government residences, remarked data should be prepared with the verification of Nadra and Establishment Division and availability of waiting list and accommodation list on the website of Ministry of Housing be ensured within 30 days.

The court’s decision said the Establishment Division, Ministry of IT, Finance division and Nadra should assist in preparation of the data.

Meanwhile, the secretary housing gave an undertaking that he would get a survey conducted about those who have rented out the residence allotted to them.

The secretary housing can initiate proceedings as per law against those who have rented out allotted residences. The court directed the Ministry of Housing to place general waiting list and other priority lists on the ministry’s website within a month. The court remarked that high court is not empowered to take suo motu notice under article 199 of the Constitution.