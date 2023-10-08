Shehbaz holds meetings with party leaders

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with party leaders here on Saturday and discussed political issues.

Those who met him included Saeed Ahmad Khan Munhis, Asif Saeed Munhis, Talal Chaudhry, Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Rana Ehsan Afzal and Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

In the meeting, preparations for welcoming party supremo Nawaz Sharif were also discussed, party sources said adding the overall situation of the country and issues related to general election came under discussion.

The party leaders informed Shehbaz Sharif about preparations for October 21, 2023 in their respective areas. He told them that with the return of Nawaz Sharif, a new hope, courage and aspiration has been awakened in the people. Nawaz improved the system every time, ran it better and people got the fruits of this improvement, Shehbaz Sharif added. He said had the policies of PMLN continued under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, there would have been no inflation today.