IHC to hear PTI chief’s plea against Toshakhana case sentence on Monday

ISLAMABAD: A plea seeking suspension of the PTI chairman’s sentence in the Toshakhana case and allowing the state to become a party to the central appeal has been fixed for hearing on Monday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court will hear the petition with objections from the Registrar’s Office.

The PTI chairman, through Latif Khosa Advocate, has submitted a petition in the Islamabad High Court, saying the court had suspended the sentence awarded by a trial court in the Toshakhana case but not the full verdict.

As a result of the decision, the Election Commission of Pakistan declared Imran ineligible to run for elections and issued a notification of his disqualification on August 8.

It requested the court to suspend the complete decision pending the verdict on the appeal and also issue a restraining order on the notification of ECP. The petition also prayed that the State be allowed to be made a party to the main appeal against the judgment of the trial court in the Toshakhana case. The registrar has raised three objections on the petition.

The first objection is that how can two types of supplication be made in one application?

The second objection is that how can one ask for relief again in an application on which a decision has already been made?

The third objection is that relief was not sought in the first application for suspension of the sentence and how can he seek it now?

A two-member bench headed by the Chief Justice will hear the registrar’s office objections on Monday.