Khursheed rules out imposition of emergency, martial law

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah Saturday said that his party’s stance on elections is clear -- there is no way out but polls -- as the country is in turmoil and passing through a critical situation.

Talking to journalists here, he said the situation is very difficult, there is no Parliament, the Senate is going to go, adding that some politician are seeking elections, some are silent.

He said that sugar prices have increased and a petrol crisis is brewing. The fact of the matter is that when prices were going up, they could not check them. Responding to a query, he ruled out imposition of emergency or martial law in the country, adding that the PPP wanted election to be immediate held, and the institutions should be under Parliament. The institutions have been above Parliament in the past, which is wrong, he further said.

Khursheed denied that any party could be kept out of election, saying that it was a very difficult task.

The former minister said that millions of Afghans nationals have come to Pakistan, adding that these illegal Afghans have become a great nuisance for us. He said that the country is still suffering by jumping into the Afghan war. “Pakistan has suffered a loss of $124 billion in 40 years.”

If someone has committed corruption and is a thief, then NAB should not let him go, he demanded.