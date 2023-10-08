Six terrorists arrested with explosives in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four terrorists and recovered a heavy quantity of explosive material with detonators from their custody, according the CTD spokesman.

The alleged terrorists are associated with banned militant outfits and had a plan to target sensitive installations and government and political figures in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other parts of the country. The suspects identified as Ajmal Amin, Feroz Khan, Hamid Bashir and Awais Shah have been shifted to an unknown place for investigations.

“The CTD and the Punjab Police, in an intelligence-based operation, conducted a raid on their hideout and arrested them with a heavy quantity of explosive material, detonators, arms and ammunition,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a joint team of the Punjab police and the CTD recovered explosive material and arrested two suspects trying to transport the material to Rawalpindi, police sources said and added that the joint team intercepted a vehicle at Texila following a tip and arrested the two.