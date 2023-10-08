World Cup 2023: India receives threat to blow up stadium

NEW DELHI: An email threatening to kill Indian Prime Minister Modi and blow up the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was received by the Mumbai police on Thursday in the midst of the ICC Men’s World Cup that India is currently hosting.

The email demanded the Indian government to pay 5 billion Indian rupees and release notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is now detained in Delhi’s Mandoli jail, according to Hindustan Times.

The email continued to reveal that the group that sent the email had already organised people to carry out the assaults. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), who reportedly received the threat letter from Europe, subsequently alerted the Mumbai police, according to the police.

“We have received the email from the NIA, which has alerted all concerned agencies in other places as well. We also got the email ID from which the NIA got the email and are trying to trace that as well and prima facie it seems that the mail has come from Europe,” a police officer said. The police officer noted that they have initiated a manhunt for the sender and will review and step up security at all cricket events, if necessary. He also suspected the message to be a prank or malicious play by someone sitting in a foreign nation, the report added.

A case has been already registered against Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who had allegedly threatened to attack the World Cup matches. He had even threatened to take revenge for Sikh leader Nijar’s assassination three weeks ago.