Turkish thespian’s talk, monologue and farce on theatre festival’s penultimate day

The Iranian theatre play "TIK TAK" can be seen being presented on the 25th day of the ongoing "Pakistan Theatre Festival" at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on October 3, 2023.

The penultimate day of the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 on Saturday featured two theatrical performances and a workshop conducted by a Turkish thespian, Ali Meric. The month-long festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan will end today when ‘Taleem-e-Balighan’ will again be enacted. Speaking at the workshop, Meric said Turkiye was historically a centre of theatrical arts.