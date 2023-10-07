Man killed, alleged thief arrested in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspected thief and also apprehended an alleged killer soon after a murder in Landikotal bazaar.

Police officer Ayaz Khan Shinwari said that early Friday morning, Habibullah Shinwari, a resident of Khugakhel area, allegedly shot dead 65-year-old Malik Jan Shinwari in Landikotal Bazaar.

He said the police apprehended Habibullah within an hour and recovered the weapon purportedly used in the crime.Habibullah was detained and a case registered against him. According to police, an old feud may have been the motive behind the killing.Meanwhile, the head of a gang of thieves operating in Landikotal was arrested and put behind bars.