Cops voice demands at orderly room

WANA: District Police Officer Farmanullah Wardag listened to the concerns and demands raised by police personnel at an orderly room in Lower South Waziristan district on Friday.

The DPO issued immediate orders to address and resolve concerns of the cops.During the orderly room session, the officer said that the young cops were an asset to the force.As DPO, he expressed pride in their dedication and said that addressing the challenges confronting police personnel is a top priority.

He said the police force in South Waziristan Lower have fearlessly confronted terrorism because of their bravery and dedication. He declared that police officers who execute their duties efficiently would be duly recognized and appreciated.

Addressing all the policemen present, the DPO emphasised the importance of maintaining a respectful and professional demeanor when interacting with the public during their duty, and asked them to address public issues on merit.