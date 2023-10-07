Cops voice demands at orderly room

WANA: District Police Officer Farmanullah Wardag listened to the concerns and demands raised by police personnel at an orderly room in Lower South Waziristan district on Friday.
The DPO issued immediate orders to address and resolve concerns of the cops.During the orderly room session, the officer said that the young cops were an asset to the force.As DPO, he expressed pride in their dedication and said that addressing the challenges confronting police personnel is a top priority.
He said the police force in South Waziristan Lower have fearlessly confronted terrorism because of their bravery and dedication. He declared that police officers who execute their duties efficiently would be duly recognized and appreciated.
Addressing all the policemen present, the DPO emphasised the importance of maintaining a respectful and professional demeanor when interacting with the public during their duty, and asked them to address public issues on merit.
BAHAWALPUR: The Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench has issued contempt notices to the PEMRA chairman, a paint company...
KARACHI: The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment continues its investigation into the alleged embezzlement of public...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in a quandary over the issue of giving protocol to the son of a VIP...
LANDIKOTAL: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspected thief and also apprehended an alleged killer soon...
PESHAWAR: The prosecution officers body office-bearers have asked the KP government to resolve their issues as soon as...
MINGORA: A woman and her alleged paramour were killed for honour in Swat’s Kabal tehsil on Friday.The police...