Int’l Day of Older Persons marked

BARA: The speakers at an event organized by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) to mark the International Day of Older Persons here asked the government to take steps to facilitate the elderly.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Khyber Haseebur Rahman was the chief guest at the function, which was held at the Bara Press Club. District Planning Officer Khyber Muhammad Umair, Bara Tehsil Chairman Mufti Muhammad Kafeel Afridi, SRSP district manager Sartaj Khan, elders and youth attended the event.
Speaking on the occasion, the participants highlighted the rights of senior citizens and government initiatives being taken for their wellbeing.They demanded the government to take steps to facilitate the older people so that they could participate in different activities. The speakers said that the society at large would benefit from the experiences of the aged people if they were provided the opportunities. The older people can do volunteer work and can pass on their experience and knowledge to others, they added.
