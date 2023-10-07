Salt factories sealed

LAKKI MARWAT: Three salt factories were sealed for producing non-iodised salt in Karak district on Friday.

Following the directives of deputy commissioner Ahmad Zeb, Assistant Commissioner Amanullah Khan along with universal salt iodisation programme zonal manager, Musawair Atta, raided the salt units in Speena Mor area, said an official. He added that the official checked salt produced at the factories with the help of kits and learnt that non-iodised commodities were being manufactured there.