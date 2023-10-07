Nine street criminals arrested

PESHAWAR: The local police have claimed to have arrested nine street criminals and recovered eight vehicles from them.Superintendent of Police Rural, Zafar Ahmad, told crime reporters police arrested four suspects and recovered eight snatched and stolen vehicles from them. He said the police seized cash amount the alleged lifters had received after selling the snatched cars.
The accused were identified as Izzat Khan, Mansoor , Usman Ghani and Nadir. The recovered vehicles were handed over to owners. In another action, the SP said, police arrested five street criminals and recovered 26 stolen batteries from them.
