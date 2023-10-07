Student killed in road accident

KALAYA: A 16-year-old student was killed in a road accident in Ferozkhel area in Orakzai tribal district.

It was learnt that the student Mir Rehman, son of Azeem Gul, was going home on his motorcycle after school when he collided with another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction at Yousafabad area on the Dabori-Kalaya Road. He sustained critical injuries in the head-on collision and was being rushed to the District

Headquarters Hospital in Kalaya, but he succumbed to his wounds on the way. The deceased was a student at a private school. His 15-year-old classmate Shabastan, son of Niamat Gul, resident of Ferozkhel, who was sitting behind him, was injured in the collision. He was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kalaya. The police registered a case.