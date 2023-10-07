AWKUM’s research lab upgraded

PESHAWAR: The Association of Biorisk Management (ABM) in collaboration with Health Security Partners installed equipment and kits at the Graduate Research Lab of the Department of Microbiology, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM).

The ABM conducted five-day training along with two-day refresher courses on biosafety for faculty, staff and students. This activity was followed by purchase and installation of high-tech scientific equipment, biometrics devices, CCTV, solar system and several kits. AWKUM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq, who was the chief guest at the event, inaugurated the lab.

Department of Microbiology Chairman Dr Hazir Rahman briefed participants about the ongoing academic and research activities of his department.

Dr Hazir lauded the efforts of ABM Team, Dr Asgher Ali (Executive Director), Dr Muhammad Tayyab (Programme Manager), Dr Zakir Hussain (Programme Coordinator) and Dr Arshad Jaffar (Programme Coordinator).

Dr Zahoorul Haq appreciated the joint venture of ABM and Microbiology Department and shared with students the new developmental initiatives and launching of new support services.