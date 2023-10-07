KP health dept employees record digitised

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department digitized the record of employees across the province by launching Human Resource Management and Information System (HRMIS), a meeting was told on Friday.

Chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, the meeting was attended by Advisor to CM on Health Dr. Riaz Anwar, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam and others. The chief minister was told that verifiable e-posting/transfer/appoint/leave orders have been introduced under the HRMIS as an important initiative under institutional reforms.

It was informed that the IT team of the Health Department was able to develop the HRMIS without incurring a single penny from the government exchequer.The HRMIS was integrated with the system of Provincial Public Service Commission and Post-Graduate Medical Institute.

The Health Department issued necessary directives to subordinate bodies to implement and use the new system.It was informed that the department has a total human resource of about 90,000 employees. Due to non-availability of digital record of those employees, the department faced various challenges with regard to policy decisions and other human resource-related matters, the officials said, adding the need for a verifiable digital record of the employees had been felt for a long time.

The chief minister termed the launching of HRMIS as a good initiative for streamlining the HR-related matters of the department, ensuring transparency and enhancing efficiency in the department.

He lauded the efforts of the health advisor and his entire team for successfully introducing the HRMIS, and that the system would definitely improve the overall performance of the department.