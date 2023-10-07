Illegal structures demolished

LAKKI MARWAT: Several permanent structures were razed during an anti-encroachment operation in Naurang town here on Friday.

Officials said that the operation was launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rehmat Ali.They said that the land grabbers had erected illegal constructions along the main grand trunk road, hindering traffic between Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan. “The occupation of roadsides was also causing inconvenience to the general public and transporters,” said one of the officials. The main road passing through Naurang town is also used by transporters from Bannu to go to Punjab and Islamabad through the CPEC route.