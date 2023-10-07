NIU established in Islamabad

Islamabad:The Narcotics Investigation Unit (NIU) has been established with the primary aim of efficiently addressing drug-related offenses within the federal capital. This unit is dedicated solely to conducting thorough investigations pertaining to drug-related cases and ensuring the strict enforcement of the Narcotics Act of 1997.

All NIU investigation officers will carry out their duties under the supervision of their respective District Police Officers (DPOs). The Zonal SDPOs will provide oversight, offering guidance in the investigation process and providing verification as an integral aspect of the investigative procedure. Officers selected for this unit have been chosen based on their proficiency and extensive experience. Additionally, at least one Sub-Inspector rank officer will be stationed at each police station.

In order to equip officers with the necessary tools for their critical tasks, investigation kits have been provided. These kits enable officers to effectively collect evidence at crime scenes and facilitate the expeditious dispatch of drug parcels to specialized laboratories for comprehensive testing.