Serious measures needed to control dengue spread

Rawalpindi:Dengue fever outbreak is hitting the population much harder in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district and according to health experts, it is time for both the individuals and the concerned government authorities to take serious measures to control spread of the infection as the outbreak is about to enter the most intense phase in the coming days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that in the last 24 hours, another 125 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from the twin cities taking the total number of patients so far reported from the region to well over 2770.

Experts say that to control spread of dengue fever in the region, there is a need to further strengthen surveillance against the infection along with strong monitoring of the activities being carried out by case response teams in the field. The most important thing to control the outbreak at the time, according to health experts, is that individuals must follow measures more seriously for elimination of possible breeding sites of mosquitoes and adult mosquitoes inside homes and workplaces.

It is worth mentioning here that the district health departments both in the federal capital and Rawalpindi have been giving much attention to the case response activities in the areas from where cases are being reported though the spread of the infection is still faster. Health experts say that better results on the subject of controlling spread of the infection can be achieved by sensitizing the population on preventive and control measures.

According to experts, the health departments and the city district governments should involve communities to check dengue fever spread and control dengue fever outbreak in the region. Individuals must come forward to play their role particularly to ensure indoor surveillance in every locality on a regular basis. It may not be possible for the health departments to send teams to every house in the region to eliminate possible breeding sites of mosquitoes and adult mosquitoes from homes and workplaces.

Experts say that elected councillors and community elders should take serious notice of risk factors in their respective areas to check breeding and growth of mosquitoes near to homes in the localities. Individuals should perform insecticidal residual spraying inside homes and at workplaces at least twice a week.

No moisture or water accumulation should stay for three to four days anywhere in homes and offices as it gives chances to breeding of mosquitoes.