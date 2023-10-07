PERU launched in capital

Islamabad:The Federal Capital Police administration has introduced Police Emergency Response Unit (PERU) to create understanding and liaison between the people and the police during emergency instants.
The police administrators have provided a facility to the citizens of Islamabad “ICT-15”, the police administration said and added that the citizens of Islamabad could download the application from Google Play Store.
ICT 15 Mobile Application is Public SOS Alert to seek help from the police in emergency situation. The people interested in using the Application in the state of emergency should sent their name, CNIC, Email address and phone number for their permanent registration.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) is optimistic for the achievement of the motive of batter policing; but the people remarked that the Rescue-15 and Pucar-15 are already serving for the same motive and trying to execute the services in better way but require improved facilities.
