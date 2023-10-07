Youngster killed on old enmity

Islamabad:A young man was publically gunned down by a tribal people from Diamir on old tribe enmity. The police have lodged a first information report (FIR) but have not yet arrested the gang involved in the killing of the youth.

One, Israel Khan son of Sher Bux, lodged a complaint with the Bhara Kahu police station saying that his younger brother Ibrahim was taking away his ailing father Sher Bux to Polyclinic for medical treatment when their opponents from a Diamir tribe, intercepted them at Simli Dam Road and one of them identified as Abdul Aziz shot direct fire on the chest of Ibrahim who was killed on the spot.

The people engaged in the investigation of the case indicated that the murder was so perfectly planned that the assailing gang captured a video shoot of the killing episode and put it on social media which went viral. The police, however, claimed that the gangsters would soon be hunted down.