Youngster killed on old enmity

Islamabad:A young man was publically gunned down by a tribal people from Diamir on old tribe enmity. The police have lodged a first information report (FIR) but have not yet arrested the gang involved in the killing of the youth.
One, Israel Khan son of Sher Bux, lodged a complaint with the Bhara Kahu police station saying that his younger brother Ibrahim was taking away his ailing father Sher Bux to Polyclinic for medical treatment when their opponents from a Diamir tribe, intercepted them at Simli Dam Road and one of them identified as Abdul Aziz shot direct fire on the chest of Ibrahim who was killed on the spot.
The people engaged in the investigation of the case indicated that the murder was so perfectly planned that the assailing gang captured a video shoot of the killing episode and put it on social media which went viral. The police, however, claimed that the gangsters would soon be hunted down.
Islamabad:Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, has said that Pakistan is at the...
Islamabad:The Narcotics Investigation Unit has been established with the primary aim of efficiently addressing...
Rawalpindi:Dengue fever outbreak is hitting the population much harder in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi...
Islamabad:The Federal Capital Police administration has introduced Police Emergency Response Unit to create...
Islamabad:With the mission of preventing tuberculosis, a one-day advocacy and awareness seminar was organised by Mercy...
Islamabad:Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has successfully foiled a gas theft attempt in Burma Town by dismantling...