Symposium on advanced materials ends on high note

Islamabad:The 18th International Symposium on Advanced Mate5 (ISAM-2023) concluded here at National Centre for Physics (NCP) in Quaid-e-Azam University here on Friday.

Eminent, scientists, engineers and researchers from all over the world presented 250 papers and discussed and shared their findings. Apart from this, an industrial exhibition was also been arranged in which leading manufactures/vendors participated.

A large section of people from industry and students form different universities of the city also visited the stalls Addressing the Concluding Ceremony, chief guest Mr Ejaz Ahmed Mukhtar, HI, Former President Pakistan Advance Materials Forum (PAMF) and an eminent Scientist said, “The amazing development in the world of materials, indicate clearly the future directions of Science and Technology. The nations that are abreast with these challenges will surely be benefiting from the future outcome while the others will simply be left out. At the same time, however, those who have the technological know-how, must be willing to share it with others who are trying to be partners in the quest for progress and prosperity. We, after all live in a world where our sorrows and joys are bound to affect each other. We must, therefore, work in closer harmony for our mutual benefits and well-being. Symposia like these, surely provide an excellent opportunity for establishing closer ties, sharing experiences and finding solutions to common problems".

He also pointed out, "Advanced materials for the twenty first century need material experts. Developments in the design of advanced materials are required to meet the increasing demands in the fields of aircraft, aerospace, automobile, marine, electronic and allied industries and many other non-engineering areas which include medical and bio-medical fields. These depend on the availability of novel and advanced materials which are having features like responding actively to changes in its environment".

While addressing at this event, President Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF), Engineer Tahir Ikram, HI said that the "Pakistan simply cannot afford to stay behind as the progress of industry and infrastructure depends upon the adoption, promotion and invention of new materials. We have to work in close collaboration with the world's materials scientist's community to search for effective solution to our design and engineering problems. It is in this spirit that we have been organizing this symposium for the last three decades. Now this vital event has matured as a serious international scientific forum which clearly reflects a meaningful dialogue for mutually beneficial collaboration".

General Secretary Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum, Dr. Amjed Ali informed that the prime objective of this symposium was to provide a common platform to eminent material scientists from abroad to discuss in detail, work out plans and exchange ideas with local counterparts in their respective fields. He expressed his gratitude to the participants, Exhibitors from Different Companies participating in the Industrial Exhibition and off course the organizing committee for making the Symposium, a success.