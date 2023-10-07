Naqvi orders crackdown on illegal housing societies

Rawalpindi:On public complaints, the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsan Naqvi has taken notice and directed the local administration to start a strong crackdown against illegal housing societies and land mafia here in Rawalpindi.

It was the big question mark on the poor performance of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) which has failed to stop the mushroom growth of illegal housing societies and land mafia here in Rawalpindi. The residents of Rawalpindi appreciated the bold decision of Chief Minister Punjab who has directed local administration to start operations against illegal housing societies and land mafia and appealed to follow up his order for its implementation properly.

On the other hand, RDA officials have claimed to obey the orders of Chief Minister Punjab and started operations against illegal housing societies and land mafia. Although the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) claims to have taken action against illegal housing societies, however, the mushroom growth of these residential societies in the district belies their claims. In fact, the mushroom growth of illegal housing societies in the district has resulted in the number of these societies reaching over 500 but higher authorities yet seen the whole drama with closed eyes for years.

The metropolitan planning and traffic engineering branch of the RDA has literally failed to keep a check on developers responsible for the disorderly growth of housing schemes across the city. The said branch has not been “active” from day one.

The owners of illegal housing societies were playing a bloody game with innocent people for years but nobody was taking any kind of action against them.

The Interim Chief Minister Punjab Mohsan Naqvi chaired the meeting held here in Commissioner Rawalpindi Division office in which Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, the chief secretary, ACS, secretary law, ACS (Home), Additional IG (Special Branch), CCPO, secretary prosecution, additional IG (CTD), high officials and representatives from law enforcement agencies attended the meeting while RPO participated through a video link.

Some key post officers from RDA on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that hundreds of affected people filed dozens of applications against illegal housing societies and land mafia here in the RDA office but in vain. The concerned officers were seeing the whole drama with closed eyes.

Finally, affected people of Rawalpindi filed complaints before Chief Minister Punjab Mohsan Naqvi and requested to save their lives and properties. The chief minister of Punjab took notice and decided to start operation against illegal housing societies and land mafia in Rawalpindi, the officers claimed.

According to an RDA spokesman, only 69 housing societies in Rawalpindi were legal while the rest were not given an NOC to launch the projects. He claimed that RDA teams were working to check illegal housing schemes in and around Rawalpindi city so that action could be taken in this regard.

It is the duty of the civic body to develop a model housing society and ask private developers to imitate the said replica, but the RDA failed to develop such a scheme for years. The civic body was still “busy in collecting fees from the developers” and giving approval to new schemes without any checks and balances. The RDA has notified only 62 housing societies in the city areas, but interestingly, these societies have failed to fulfill the standard operating procedures (SOP) to launch their housing projects.

Under the law, a housing society must provide water supply, sewerage system, graveyard, school and college, and public parks within their limits. “The civic body only issued notices to the unauthorized housing societies, but no solid action has been taken against them.”

Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to different walks of life are showing strong concerns on the mushroom growth of illegal housing societies in the region. They say that the people of the Potohar region were facing the worst shortage of natural resources like drinking water, natural gas, vegetables, fruits, and several other items because of the ever-increasing housing societies.

The agricultural land was continuously being used for housing societies which has resulted in the vanishing of agricultural activities from the region. If higher authorities do not take action against the establishment of housing societies, people of the Potohar region will face more and more inflation and shortage of drinking water, electricity, natural gas, etc in the coming days, people warned.