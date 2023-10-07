 
Six die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
October 07, 2023

LAHORE Around six people died, whereas 1,318 were injured in 1,244 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 636 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 682 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.