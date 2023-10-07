Skilled workers key to country's uplift: governor

LAHORE:A delegation of Auto Air Conditioning Association led by its president Malik M Nadeem called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Friday. A detailed discussion was held regarding the problems faced by the auto air conditioning industry during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that skilled workers play an important role in the development of any country. He said that it is praise worthy that the owners of auto conditioning workshops are earning their own livelihood as well as providing training and employment to many people. While underscoring the importance of vocational and technical education, he said that vocational training is the key to prosperity and development. He said that substantial funds were allocated for the promotion of vocational and technical education in previous tenures of PMLN. Governor said that the efforts of Auto Air Conditioning Association in providing skills training to the employees are commendable. He said that major automobile companies can arrange technical courses with the support of Tevta. Malik Nadeem said that the people working in auto air conditioning workshops belong to the poor families who learn skills for a meagre salary. He said that the people working in these workshops get skills and training, but to get the certificate, they have to take a course from Tevta for three months. As the bread-winners of their families, they can't afford to take a break from work. He suggested that Tevta should develop special courses regarding the training of the employees of workshops. These employees should be tested and issued diplomas on the basis of their skills while relaxing the requirement to attend classes. He demanded the govt provide subsidy for the purchase of machinery used in the auto air conditioning industry.