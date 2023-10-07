Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Centre inaugurated

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir, inaugurated the Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Centre for Training and Capacity Development at University of Home Economics (UHE) here on Friday.
The event was attended by UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, Dr Ayesha Siddiqa, Dr Tayyaba Sohail, other teachers and students. During his address, Dr Shahid Munir highlighted the significance of establishing a faculty development centre in tribute to Ra’ana Liaquat Ali. He emphasised that providing training to young teachers enhances the quality of education and plays a pivotal role in nurturing effective teaching.
UET holds Mehfil-e-Milad
The Literary Society of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) conducted 'Mehfil e Midhat-e-Rasool (PBUH) 23' here Friday to honour the birth of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). The event included Qira'at, Na'at, speech and calligraphy competitions. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Registrar M Asif and others attended the event.
