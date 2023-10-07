Families of 31 martyrs of Faisalabad given plots

LAHORE:Plots have been given to the families of 31 martyrs of Faisalabad police region for the construction of houses. IG Punjab gave ownership papers of plots to the families of 31 martyrs of Faisalabad region. The heirs of 23 martyrs of Faisalabad, four martyrs of Toba Tek Singh and four martyrs of Chiniot were among those who got plots.

Rs1.3m released for five cops' treatment

Funds amounting to Rs1.3 million were released for the treatment of five police officials. Lahore police constable Ilyas Muhammad was given Rs1 lakh for the treatment of his son's kidneys. Head Constable Tahir Mushtaq and Constable Muhammad Ilyas were given Rs03 lakh each for medical expenses. Head Constable Irfan Mehmood and Constable Asghar Ali were given Rs3 lakh each for leg treatment.

Cops awarded certificates

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the officers of Thana Factory area for solving a blind murder case.

The team included SP Investigation Cantt Arsalan Zahid, DSP investigation Defence Iftikhar Awanz IO in charge of team Khalid Goshi, SI Zahid Mahmood, ASI Jahangir Ahmed, ASI Tariq Mahmood and Constable Saim Waris.

CCPO Lahore while instructing the officers who received cash awards to continue their service with more dedication. SP Investigation Cantt Arsalan Zahid while giving briefing to CCPO told that his entire team did well to probe a blind murder case of Khurshid Bibi.

She was murdered seven months ago while an accused named Fida Hussain was arrested from Pakpattan. CCPO appreciated the efforts of police officials and wished best of luck for the future.

PSCA receives 566,267 irrelevant calls

The 15 Emergency Helpline of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) received 2,439,913 calls, out of which 566,267 calls were considered irrelevant and 204,800 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre generated cases for further action. Around 45,684 calls received sought information, and consultancy, and 8,239 for traffic management & city traffic police help.

The PSCA Lost and Found center also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of 79 motorbikes, five vehicles, and one person through it.