Prevention of floods discussed

LAHORE:The prevention of floods in Pakistan and other relevant issues were discussed with all stakeholders at a meeting held under the auspices of an NGO here on Friday.

The officials of NGO said that the Flood Resilience Programme will prepare a plan for the government of Pakistan to alert all the stakeholders about the possible floods. This programme will give strategies of how to avoid floods in Pakistan where floods come on regular basis. Further meetings will be held with various stakeholders in the coming weeks, they said.

NGO Media Foundation 360 in partnership with the US State Department is working to create a document that will be disseminated to the public with the aim of raising awareness among people about the potential disasters of floods, how rescue is possible and how to deal with the aftermath such as post-flood diseases and other issues.