Saturday October 07, 2023
Lahore

Security alert

By Our Correspondent
October 07, 2023

LAHORE:Security was put on high alert in all districts of the province, including Lahore on Friday. Punjab police teams ensured foolproof arrangements for the protection of worshipers in mosques and Imambargahs. Monitoring of sensitive mosques and imambargahs continued with the help of CCTV cameras.