Security alert

LAHORE:Security was put on high alert in all districts of the province, including Lahore on Friday. Punjab police teams ensured foolproof arrangements for the protection of worshipers in mosques and Imambargahs. Monitoring of sensitive mosques and imambargahs continued with the help of CCTV cameras.
LAHORE Around six people died, whereas 1,318 were injured in 1,244 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...
LAHORE:A delegation of Auto Air Conditioning Association led by its president Malik M Nadeem called on Punjab Governor...
LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir, inaugurated the Begum Ra’ana Liaquat...
LAHORE:A new book authored by columnist and analyst Salman Abid, ‘A case for Local Empowered Governments: Politics,...
LAHORE:Plots have been given to the families of 31 martyrs of Faisalabad police region for the construction of houses....
LAHORE:A leading game developer and publisher in Pakistan, organised a prize-distribution ceremony of the country's...