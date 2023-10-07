Ordinance empowers govt to remove PHC chief

LAHORE:The Punjab government has promulgated Punjab Healthcare Commission (Amendment) Ordinance on Friday.
As per the gazette notification, Sub-Section (1a) has been inserted in the Section-6 of Punjab Healthcare Commission Ordinance. After the insertion of sub-section (1a) the government can remove the Commissioner of Punjab Healthcare Commission without assigning any reason. The Ordinance will be into force at once across the province.
LAHORE Around six people died, whereas 1,318 were injured in 1,244 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...
LAHORE:A delegation of Auto Air Conditioning Association led by its president Malik M Nadeem called on Punjab Governor...
LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir, inaugurated the Begum Ra’ana Liaquat...
LAHORE:A new book authored by columnist and analyst Salman Abid, ‘A case for Local Empowered Governments: Politics,...
LAHORE:Plots have been given to the families of 31 martyrs of Faisalabad police region for the construction of houses....
LAHORE:A leading game developer and publisher in Pakistan, organised a prize-distribution ceremony of the country's...