Saturday October 07, 2023
Ordinance empowers govt to remove PHC chief

By Our Correspondent
October 07, 2023

LAHORE:The Punjab government has promulgated Punjab Healthcare Commission (Amendment) Ordinance on Friday.

As per the gazette notification, Sub-Section (1a) has been inserted in the Section-6 of Punjab Healthcare Commission Ordinance. After the insertion of sub-section (1a) the government can remove the Commissioner of Punjab Healthcare Commission without assigning any reason. The Ordinance will be into force at once across the province.