Transport Dept to boost revenue through privatisation

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Transport, Ibrahim Murad, has announced that the Department of Transport aimed to boost its revenue through privatisation.

As part of this initiative, the branding and renaming of metro stations are on the agenda. A recent review meeting, chaired by the minister discussed the transportation plan prepared by CBP Punjab.

During the meeting, the minister extended an invitation to CBP Punjab to consider purchasing branding rights for Kalma Chowk Metro Station. He highlighted that mass transit projects, such as the Orange Line Train, catre to 260 million passengers, while the Metro Bus service accommodates 170,000 passengers, surpassing its designed capacity by 73%.

With the increasing fuel prices, the people are now turning to Metro Buses and the Orange Train. To meet the transportation demands of the people, plans are under way to introduce the Feeder Bus system in other cities. Hence, ensuring that Metro Bus and the Orange Line Train provide top-notch facilities to the general public remains crucial.