Steps being taken to cut import cost on edible oil: minister

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Industries and Commerce, Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Minister SM Tanveer chaired an important meeting Friday to discuss strategies to curtail the import expenditure on edible oil while augmenting the production of oil-based products. Various proposals were reviewed with a unanimous commitment to collaborative action for achieving the set targets.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister Gohar Ijaz emphasised the caretaker government's resolution to harness the agricultural potential of the nation. He underscored that fair compensation for farmers' toil would drive an upsurge in the country's exports.

The minister assured that government would safeguard the farmers' interests highlighting the willingness of oil farmers to allocate the necessary acreage for commodity cultivation. He urged close coordination between the Dalda Board and the Punjab government in identifying suitable areas for oilseed cultivation.

Gohar stressed that elevating local oil production is imperative, affirming that collective endeavors would render edible oil exportable. He concluded with an encouraging note, emphasising that progress comes to those who relentlessly strive forward.

Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce, SM Tanveer acknowledged the diligence of Pakistan scientists, farmers and citizens but lamented the lack of an efficient system. He pointed out that 58 small dams in the Potohar region lie dormant and the Greater Canal Thal Project remains idle, with machinery gathering rust. The minister shared that an intensive effort is underway to draft a 10-year master plan for agricultural sector development, with a comprehensive roadmap expected before the upcoming elections. He highlighted the government's mobilisation to combat smuggling, foreseeing a potential industrial renaissance once smuggling is curtailed.

Tanveer stressed that the nation expends a significant $5 billion annually on edible oil imports, a gap that the oil industry aims to bridge by escalating commodity production. The business community pledged its unwavering support to government's pursuit of self-sufficiency. The Agriculture officials presented an extensive briefing on the measures taken to augment oilseed production.