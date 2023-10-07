Two held for transporting meat of dead animals

LAHORE:Mujahid Squad has arrested two suspects busy in transporting meat of dead animals during checking at Ravi Bridge. The arrested suspects were identified as Riaz and Sakhawat. A team checked them and found meat of dead animals up to 400kg. The suspects were shifting the meat from Farooqabad to Lahore.

Two injured in wall collapse

Two persons were injured after a wall of a basement collapsed during construction in the Garhi Shahu area. Reportedly, the victims were busy in work at the basement on Habibullah Road. Suddenly, a wall collapsed and two persons were stranded. Rescue officials reached the spot on information, evacuated the victims and shifted them to hospital. The injured were identified as Sohail Yaseen, 30, and Muneer, 60.

Imposter held

Kahna police arrested a suspect impersonating himself to be an officer of a sensitive agency. The suspect identified as Hameed Ullah Khan, a resident of Sabirbad, District Karak, was checked over suspicion near Shahzada Road.

The suspect introduced himself to be an inspector of a sensitive department. When police checked his documents on suspicion, it was revealed that he was not an inspector. Police recovered a fake card from him also and handed him over to the investigations wing after registration of a case.