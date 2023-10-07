No foreigner to be allowed to stay illegally, says Naqvi

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has asserted that all foreign nationals residing illegally in Punjab should voluntarily depart as the initial data about foreign national residents has been compiled.

He issued a stern warning that any foreigner staying unlawfully in the province would not be permitted to dwell. Mohsin Naqvi stressed the importance of self-eviction by illegal immigrants in Punjab, cautioning that a comprehensive crackdown would ensue if they failed to comply. However, the government will not abuse anyone, he maintained.

He made these remarks during a media interaction after inspecting the Shahdara flyovers and Bund Road controlled access corridor projects late at night.

The CM observed that the closure of schools had led to a noticeable decrease in pink eye cases. In response to a query about his health, he conveyed that he was feeling better. Mohsin Naqvi provided updates on the progress of the Shahdara flyovers project, highlighting the rapid completion of the bridge and ongoing activities. Anticipating that the flyovers would be opened to traffic next month, he disclosed that 90% of the work had already been accomplished. Additionally, he informed that two construction companies were working tirelessly to complete the Bund Road project before 120 days.

Simultaneously, numerous pending projects in Rawalpindi, including the Ring Road and safe city authority, have been initiated. These projects are slated for completion within 90 to 180 days, with a portion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road nearing completion. Mohsin Naqvi also mentioned that safe city projects in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi were scheduled for simultaneous completion within 150 days.

Before this, the chief minister inspected the Shahdara flyovers and Bund Road controlled access corridor projects, directing an expedited focus on asphalt and surrounding roads. He emphasised the acceleration of the new Ravi bridge project. The CM received updates on the nearing completion of both towers of the flyovers and the ongoing installation of electric poles.

Subsequently, the CM inspected the Bund Road controlled access corridor project and underscored the necessity for timely project completion. He directed that efforts be made to improve traffic flow during the construction period.

— Orders splendid arrangements for ‘Lahore Lahore Hay’ fair

Caretaker CM while directing to make excellent arrangements along with holding unique programmes in connection with ‘Lahore Hay’ fair stated that maximum participation of citizens in the programmes should be ensured.

The celebrations will also be held at the historical sites of Lahore. Programmes in the field of sports, music, art, literature will be presented for the interest of the people. Music concert, theatre, pet show and art exhibition will be arranged in the fair. Theatre competitions will be held between the universities. A seven-day book exhibition will be arranged at Alhamra. Prominent Qawals and singers will display their performance. Night tent-pegging, Kabaddi and traditional sports will be arranged. Drone lights and laser show will be held at Jillani Park. Shows on History by Night and Punjab Through Ages will be presented. Heritage through Laser Show will be presented by the drone. Vintage bike, bicycle and other vehicle shows will also be the part of the fair. Culture of all the four provinces will be depicted at the Jillani Park. Besides, food stalls in a unique manner will be established by the Punjab Food Authority at the Jillani Park. Lighting and beautification will also be arranged at selective roads of Lahore. Ambassadors will also be extended an invitation to participate in the fair.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office on Friday in which a detailed briefing was given to him on ‘Lahore Lahore Hay’ fair. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, DG Walled City Authority Kamran Lashari, Secretaries of Information, Sports, Tourism, Finance, Commissioner Lahore, DG Sports, DG PHA, Deputy Commissioner and the officials concerned also attended the meeting.