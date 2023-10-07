CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Frozen Melody 80.1

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition curated by Ayesha Waseem, Javeria Kazi and Shakaib Ahmed, and featuring works by multiple artists. Titled ‘Frozen Melody 80.1’, the show will run at the gallery until October 8. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

The Lost River and the Rising Sea

The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring a collection of documents, words and visuals from the edge of Cholistan by Sadia Salim. Titled ‘The Lost River and the Rising Sea’, the show will run at the gallery until October 19. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.

Tribute to Sinatra

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a live jazz concert to pay tribute to the great jazz singer Frank Sinatra. The event will be held at 4pm on October 8 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.

Hip-Hop Fest

The Alliance Francaise Karachi is hosting a hip-hop workshop and performance. The workshop will be held at 5:30pm on October 9, and the performance at 8:30pm on October 10 at the AFK. Contact 021-35873402 for more information.